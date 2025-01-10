At CES 2025, Nvidia finally unveiled its 50 series GPUs, also called Blackwell GPUs. The company has revealed a total of four new GPUs: the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070, and the RTX 5070 Ti. All of these GPUs are claimed to offer much-improved performance compared to previous models, with one strong claim being that the Nvidia RTX 5070 actually matches the RTX 4090's level of performance for a fraction of the cost.
Now, if you're in the market to buy one, let us tell you about the availability and pricing details of these GPUs.
Nvidia RTX 50 Series Price And Availability In India
Please note that these are the prices for the Founders Edition of these graphics cards, meaning they come directly from Nvidia and not from a vendor such as Colorful or Inno3D.
- RTX 5070: ₹59,000 in India
- RTX 5070 Ti: ₹80,000 in India
- RTX 5080: ₹1,07,000 in India
- The top-end RTX 5090: ₹2,14,000 in India
The top-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will be available starting 30 January, while the more affordable RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 will be available later in February.
Nvidia RTX 50 Series Specs
All four GPUs are DLSS 4 compatible and come with GDDR7 memory.
- The RTX 5070 offers 12 GB of GDDR7 memory and 6,144 CUDA cores with a TDP of 250 watts.
- The RTX 5070 Ti, on the other hand, comes with 16 GB of GDDR7 memory, 8,960 CUDA cores, and a TDP of 300 watts.
- The RTX 5080 comes with 16 GB of GDDR7 memory, 10,752 CUDA cores, and a TDP of 360 watts.
- The top-end RTX 5090 comes with 32 GB of GDDR7 memory and a whopping 21,760 CUDA cores, with a TDP of 575 watts.
