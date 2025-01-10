NVIDIA’s RTX 50 series GPUs have arrived, featuring the RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, 5080, and 5090. Here are the prices for these models in India.

At CES 2025, Nvidia finally unveiled its 50 series GPUs, also called Blackwell GPUs. The company has revealed a total of four new GPUs: the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070, and the RTX 5070 Ti. All of these GPUs are claimed to offer much-improved performance compared to previous models, with one strong claim being that the Nvidia RTX 5070 actually matches the RTX 4090's level of performance for a fraction of the cost.

Now, if you're in the market to buy one, let us tell you about the availability and pricing details of these GPUs.

Nvidia RTX 50 Series Price And Availability In India Please note that these are the prices for the Founders Edition of these graphics cards, meaning they come directly from Nvidia and not from a vendor such as Colorful or Inno3D.

RTX 5070: ₹ 59,000 in India

59,000 in India RTX 5070 Ti: ₹ 80,000 in India

80,000 in India RTX 5080: ₹ 1,07,000 in India

1,07,000 in India The top-end RTX 5090: ₹ 2,14,000 in India The top-end RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 will be available starting 30 January, while the more affordable RTX 5070 Ti and RTX 5070 will be available later in February.

Nvidia RTX 50 Series Specs All four GPUs are DLSS 4 compatible and come with GDDR7 memory.