ByteDance asserts control of TikTok and contests $5 billion fee

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon will join TikTok’s board. But ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and the Chinese company’s current directors -- which include Sequoia China’s Neil Shen and General Atlantic’s William Ford -- will reprise their roles. The statement made no mention of Oracle getting a seat, even though ByteDance said Larry Ellison’s company is slated to own 12.5% after a round of funding before TikTok Global goes public within a year. Walmart and Oracle have said American citizens will take up four of the five board seats for TikTok Global.