ByteDance, Oracle  rift over terms

Trump signed an executive order on 14 August giving ByteDance 90 days to relinquish ownership of TikTok. Oracle’s account of the deal would mean that ByteDance would be complying with that order, while ByteDance’s account would represent a policy reversal for Trump. The White House referred to a Fox News interview on Monday, in which Trump said that Oracle and Walmart will have “total control" over TikTok. “If we find that they don’t have total control, then we’re not going to approve the deal," Trump said.