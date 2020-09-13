Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Technology >News >ByteDance tells US it won’t sell TikTok’s algorithm: Report
The company will not hand out the source code behind the social media platform but the company’s US based technology team would be free to develop a new algorithm

ByteDance tells US it won’t sell TikTok’s algorithm: Report

1 min read . 09:33 PM IST Sebastian Tong , Bloomberg

TikTok’s parent ByteDance has decided it won’t sell or transfer the algorithm behind the video-sharing app in any sale or divestment, the South China Morning Post reported

TikTok’s parent ByteDance has decided it won’t sell or transfer the algorithm behind the video-sharing app in any sale or divestment, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a source briefed on the Chinese company’s boardroom discussions.

TikTok’s parent ByteDance has decided it won’t sell or transfer the algorithm behind the video-sharing app in any sale or divestment, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a source briefed on the Chinese company’s boardroom discussions.

The company will not hand out the source code behind the social media platform but the company’s US based technology team would be free to develop a new algorithm, the newspaper said, adding that this would be a condition for a sale of the company’s US assets.

The company will not hand out the source code behind the social media platform but the company’s US based technology team would be free to develop a new algorithm, the newspaper said, adding that this would be a condition for a sale of the company’s US assets.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

ByteDance and TikTok didn’t immediately respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

Separately, Fox reporter Charles Gasparino tweeted on Sunday that any TikTok deal would probably require negotiations between the US government and its Chinese counterpart to succeed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated