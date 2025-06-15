CAG to deploy AI, machine learning for faster, accurate audits
Summary
CAG is reshaping audit practices to match the complexity of India’s growing economy and sprawling governance structure. The federal auditor is adapting to not just the size, but also the changing nature of public service delivery.
New Delhi: India’s apex auditor will integrate generative AI, machine learning and optical character recognition into its processes to fast-track work and reduce manual burden, according to two deputy heads of the federal auditing body.
