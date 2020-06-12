Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 is now rolling out and the new version is available for download via Google Play Store . The new season brings new maps, a better Battle Royale map, new events and even new weapons.

One of the biggest announcements was about the new Radiated Sector Event. This event will not be available right away but later during this season. There are not many details revealed about the event yet but it will be released before the event is made available.

The Call of Duty Zombie Mode was removed in previous seasons but this time around there seems to be a replacement for it. The Season 7 update brings a new “Attack of the Undead" mode which assigns a player as undead randomly. Rest of the players in the game will have to ensure their survival for the period the countdown stays live. As each player gets infected they are turned into undead.

Another addition to the multiplayer mode is a new map called Tunisia. This map will be larger than usual and similar to other maps in the mode, this one comes with a ton of places to hide and attack.

The Battle Royale mode will also get a boost as this season has introduced more maps which includes Black Market, Harbor, Downtown, Sanitarium, Ski Town, Heat, and Frigid Wetlands. The mode also will provide new in-game weapons and vehicles such as a tank and smoke bomber.

