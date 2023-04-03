Call of Duty Mobile’s strategies for boosting rank

In Call of Duty Mobile, players strive to quickly climb the ranks to unlock new features like characters, skins, weapons upgrades, and other in-game benefits. But with multiple game modes, including Battle Royale, Frontline, and Hardpoint, it can be challenging to progress in both Multiplayer and BR modes simultaneously. As a result, players need to employ specific strategies to level up and reap the rewards.

Here are strategies for Call of Duty Mobile tips to improve the ratings.

Collaborating with a group of friends or in-game acquaintances can significantly improve your chances of winning matches and boosting your rank in Call of Duty Mobile. This applies to both the Battle Royale mode and various Multiplayer modes. Playing with someone you know or have previously played shooter games with allows for more seamless communication, which is often challenging when playing with unfamiliar teammates.

In Call of Duty Mobile's Multiplayer matches, loadouts are crucial weapon slots that allow players to customize their gear. Selecting the right loadout is a fundamental step in succeeding in ranked matches, as the game provides up to 10 slots for customization.

Novices often overlook the importance of loadouts, leading to poor performance in ranked matches. To avoid this, players should avoid using the same items across different slots and customize weapons they feel comfortable using.

For example, if you prefer sniping and camping, make sure to include at least two snipers or marksmen rifles in the first five loadouts for quick access. Additionally, avoid overloading your slots with only one weapon type. It's important to have every gun class represented in the 10 loadouts to adapt to different match scenarios.

Utilizing Double Weapon XP cards is a guaranteed way to rank up quickly in Call of Duty Mobile. These cards can be earned as bundle rewards, by opening special crates after winning Battle Royale matches, or by finishing in the top three to receive the Consolation Prize.

Accessing these cards in the Inventory section, players can deploy two at a time to quickly increase their rank and boost their weapon damage. This improvement is reflected in the results of the matches.

Call of Duty Mobile offers an array of Multiplayer modes, such as Domination, Frontline, Team Deathmatch, and more. It's recommended to explore all options, but in ranked matches, it's best to stick to the modes where you feel most comfortable and have a history of securing impressive victories.

If you're familiar with Counter-Strike, try out Search and Destroy in Ranked mode for a challenging and rewarding experience. Beyond Battle Royale maps, Call of Duty Mobile has plenty of exciting Multiplayer options to keep players engaged.