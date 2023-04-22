Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 'Veiled Uprising' set to launch on April 27th. Details on new features and Battle Pass2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 04:58 PM IST
- Recently, a trailer for COD Mobile Season 4 was released, showcasing a glimpse of the upcoming operators, blueprints, and Battle Pass content. Additionally, the developers have also shared various new details about the upcoming content in their latest blog post.
Activision has recently disclosed some exciting news regarding the much-anticipated Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 (2023), such as a trailer, Battle Pass highlights, and key features. The upcoming season has been officially named "Veiled Uprising," which was previously reported by Sportskeeda. Fans can look forward to its launch on April 27, 2023, at 12 am (UTC), preceded by a pre-season patch update a few days prior.
