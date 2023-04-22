Activision has recently disclosed some exciting news regarding the much-anticipated Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 (2023), such as a trailer, Battle Pass highlights, and key features. The upcoming season has been officially named "Veiled Uprising," which was previously reported by Sportskeeda. Fans can look forward to its launch on April 27, 2023, at 12 am (UTC), preceded by a pre-season patch update a few days prior.

Recently, a trailer for COD Mobile Season 4 was released, showcasing a glimpse of the upcoming operators, blueprints, and Battle Pass content. Additionally, the developers have also shared various new details about the upcoming content in their latest blog post.

According to the latest promotional material and developer blog, COD Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising is set to offer a range of exciting rewards for players through its new Battle Pass. Among the rewards are four epic operators, including Dame with Toxic Claws, Reaper with Style Assassin, American Bulldog with Inner Crimson, and Knight with Brute. A new operational weapon called the OTs 9, which is a submachine gun from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, will also be available for free at Tier 21. Additionally, a new Scorestreak called Shock Wave Class, and a Battle Royale Class will be available for free at Tier 13.

Players can also expect to receive epic weapons such as the Man-O-War with Dial-Tone, DR-H with Harrowing Night, LAPA with Warmonger, PP19 Bizon with Gilded Dawn, and Kilo 141 with Gentleman's Calling. At Tier 50, players will receive the M13 with Betwixt for free. Furthermore, the Battle Pass Vault will see the addition of Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 (2021): New Order, which includes four epic operators and five epic weapon blueprints.

Finally, those who subscribe to the Battle Pass will receive exclusive rewards, including Rivas with Blight, Peacekeeper MK2 with Vengeful Urge, and Backpack 4 with Shadowy Figure.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 4 is set to bring various new additions apart from its Battle Pass content, including the Makarov secondary weapon from Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II. Makarov is the original version of the Sykov pistol from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone and will be part of an upcoming Seasonal Challenge.

Furthermore, players can expect a new Seasonal event centered around the Dauntless Perk, which grants immunity to movement-reducing and burning effects of enemy attacks from Molotovs, Thermites, and Concussion Grenades. The upcoming season will also see the arrival of the Makarov - Light's Echo Legendary Weapon Blueprint and the highly-anticipated Legendary Operator Skin, Manta Ray - Aquarian Blade.

Finally, the Arsenal MP map from COD: Black Ops 4 is expected to be added to Call of Duty Mobile Season 4.