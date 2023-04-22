According to the latest promotional material and developer blog, COD Mobile Season 4: Veiled Uprising is set to offer a range of exciting rewards for players through its new Battle Pass. Among the rewards are four epic operators, including Dame with Toxic Claws, Reaper with Style Assassin, American Bulldog with Inner Crimson, and Knight with Brute. A new operational weapon called the OTs 9, which is a submachine gun from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, will also be available for free at Tier 21. Additionally, a new Scorestreak called Shock Wave Class, and a Battle Royale Class will be available for free at Tier 13.

