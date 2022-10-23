Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: System requirements revealed

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be launched on October 28. Ahead of the launch, the publisher Activision has revealed system configurations required for the upcoming game. The PC build undeniably offers enhancements over its console counterparts, such as support for ultra-wide display, native 4K resolution and a myriad of graphics options tailored to suit the gamer’s needs. Developer Infinity Ward also confirmed that those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare II digitally will now be able to preload the title. This will also grant early access to the campaign segment, starting October 20 at 10:30PM IST in India.

Meanwhile, preloading for the full release, which includes multiplayer and Special Ops, commences October 26. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 underwent two beta testing sessions last month, providing fruitful results on the cross-play front.

The PC system requirements list comes courtesy of an Activision blog post, with the common requirements being DirectX 12 and at least 72GB storage, at launch. The numbers could change depending on patches or future content planned for the game’s two-year life cycle.

Minimum requirements demand a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, while higher settings could also do with Windows 11- so long as it is the newest version.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘minimum' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core I3-6100 / Core I5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

RAM: 8GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘recommended' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core I5-6600K / Core I7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

RAM: 12GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘competitive' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

RAM: 16GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 ‘ultra 4K' PC requirements

Processor (CPU): Intel Core I9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

RAM: 16GB