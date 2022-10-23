Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: System requirements revealed

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: System requirements revealed2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 05:18 PM IST
- The PC system requirements list comes courtesy of an Activision blog post, with the common requirements being DirectX 12 and at least 72GB storage, at launch. The numbers could change depending on patches or future content planned for the game’s two-year life cycle. Minimum requirements demand a Windows 10 64-bit operating system, while higher settings could also do with Windows 11- so long as it is the newest version.