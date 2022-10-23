Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: System requirements revealed

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be launched on October 28. Ahead of the launch, the publisher Activision has revealed system configurations required for the upcoming game. The PC build undeniably offers enhancements over its console counterparts, such as support for ultra-wide display, native 4K resolution and a myriad of graphics options tailored to suit the gamer’s needs. Developer Infinity Ward also confirmed that those who pre-ordered Modern Warfare II digitally will now be able to preload the title. This will also grant early access to the campaign segment, starting October 20 at 10:30PM IST in India.

