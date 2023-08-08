Activision has officially confirmed the prevailing speculations regarding this year's upcoming release: Call of Duty : Modern Warfare III, developed by Sledgehammer Games. The publisher has also disclosed that the latest installment in the revitalized series is scheduled to launch on November 10, available for PC and consoles, with the possibility of inclusion on the Nintendo Switch.

While concrete details remain scarce at this point and only a teaser video has been unveiled, a recent hint from Activision has sparked interest.

For the first time, it seems players will be granted the ability to carry forward elements such as operators, weapons, and bundles from the previous year's Call of Duty iteration (in this context, Modern Warfare II) to the subsequent release. This hint strongly indicates the arrival of Modern Warfare III, dismissing the notion of a return to a World War II backdrop.

At a certain juncture, it appeared that a completely new Call of Duty entry might not materialize this year. Reports emerged in early 2022 indicating that Activision was considering a more measured approach, potentially delivering a substantial expansion for Modern Warfare II while concurrently updating Warzone and crafting the next mainline game. Ultimately, the publisher opted to uphold its tradition of annual releases for full-price Call of Duty titles.

A report by Bloomberg in February said that Modern Warfare III was poised to incorporate maps and modes from the previous year's release while still preserving its distinct standalone quality as a full-price offering.

As Activision gradually unveils more information in the forthcoming weeks and months, the transition into the realm of Modern Warfare III will become clearer.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has signed a binding agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty franchise on the Sony Playstation platform following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, addressing regulators' concerns about exclusivity. The deal is for 10 years.