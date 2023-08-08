comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 11:55:13
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 608.2 -0.22%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.45 -0.29%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.7 -0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.1 -1.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.65 0.67%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to launch on November 10
Back

Activision has officially confirmed the prevailing speculations regarding this year's upcoming release: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, developed by Sledgehammer Games. The publisher has also disclosed that the latest installment in the revitalized series is scheduled to launch on November 10, available for PC and consoles, with the possibility of inclusion on the Nintendo Switch.

While concrete details remain scarce at this point and only a teaser video has been unveiled, a recent hint from Activision has sparked interest.

For the first time, it seems players will be granted the ability to carry forward elements such as operators, weapons, and bundles from the previous year's Call of Duty iteration (in this context, Modern Warfare II) to the subsequent release. This hint strongly indicates the arrival of Modern Warfare III, dismissing the notion of a return to a World War II backdrop.

At a certain juncture, it appeared that a completely new Call of Duty entry might not materialize this year. Reports emerged in early 2022 indicating that Activision was considering a more measured approach, potentially delivering a substantial expansion for Modern Warfare II while concurrently updating Warzone and crafting the next mainline game. Ultimately, the publisher opted to uphold its tradition of annual releases for full-price Call of Duty titles.

A report by Bloomberg in February said that Modern Warfare III was poised to incorporate maps and modes from the previous year's release while still preserving its distinct standalone quality as a full-price offering.

As Activision gradually unveils more information in the forthcoming weeks and months, the transition into the realm of Modern Warfare III will become clearer.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has signed a binding agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty franchise on the Sony Playstation platform following its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, addressing regulators' concerns about exclusivity. The deal is for 10 years.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 11:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout