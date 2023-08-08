Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to launch on November 101 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:51 AM IST
Activision has officially confirmed the prevailing speculations regarding this year's upcoming release: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, developed by Sledgehammer Games. The publisher has also disclosed that the latest installment in the revitalized series is scheduled to launch on November 10, available for PC and consoles, with the possibility of inclusion on the Nintendo Switch.