Call of Duty now on Switch as Microsoft strikes 10-year deal with Nintendo1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 05:48 PM IST
The agreement will expand the number of platforms and gamers who can play Call of Duty
The agreement will expand the number of platforms and gamers who can play Call of Duty
In an apparent effort to overcome opposition from rival Sony, Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to make the popular video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years following the completion of its USD 69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Regulators in the US, Europe, and other places are closely examining the mega-merger.