Call of Duty players attacked by hackers! Here's what happened…2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard's merger has led to a surge in players joining vintage Call of Duty games, but hackers have infected the servers of Modern Warfare 2 with malware that spreads within online lobbies. The exact cause of the malware is still unclear.
Recently, there was news about Microsoft and Activision Blizzard's upcoming merger, which led to the publisher addressing the multiplayer servers of older Call of Duty titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops and the original Modern Warfare 2. As a result, numerous gamers, driven by nostalgia, retrieved their old Xbox 360s or installed these classic games on their new Xbox Series consoles. The Verge reported a significant surge in online matchmaking lobbies for these vintage Call of Duty games, with nearly 100,000 players rejoining the fun.
