Call of Duty players attacked by hackers! Here's what happened…

Activision employees have recognized the problems on X (previously referred to as Twitter). The official Call of Duty Updates account posted a message stating, "Multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) on Steam has been taken offline as we look into reports of an problem." The malware appears to spread automatically from one player to another within online lobbies, but the exact cause of this malware is still unclear. There are suspicions that hackers may have taken advantage of game bugs, enabling them to execute malicious code on computers.