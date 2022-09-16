Call of Duty Warzone Mobile pre-registrations open on Google Play: All details

The Call of Duty (COD) Warzone Mobile game is pexpected to launch in 2023 on iPhones and Android smartphones. Recently, Activision, the publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, has opened the pre-registrations for the battle royale game for all android users. This means that users who pre-register the game would be able to play the title first on their smartphones.

