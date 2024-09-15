Camera Control on iPhone 16: Clicking pictures to accessing visual intelligence; top 5 things you can do with new button | Mint

Camera Control on iPhone 16: Clicking pictures to accessing visual intelligence; top 5 things you can do with new button
Apple unveiled the 'Camera control' button in the iPhone 16 series, enhancing usability across models. Users can quickly access the camera, capture images and videos, switch lenses, adjust framing, and soon utilize 'visual intelligence' for insights on captured scenes.
Apple introduced a new button with the iPhone 16 series earlier this week, dubbed ‘Camera control’. However, unlike the action button from last year, the new Camera control wasn't limited to the Pro models and also made its presence in the standard iPhone 16 variants.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message