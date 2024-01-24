Can AI take away your job? MIT researchers say ‘AI job displacement will be substantial but…’
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) analysis shows that AI job displacement will be gradual, with only 1.6% of worker wages in the US economy capable of automation and 23% of those tasks feasible to automate.
Every new technology in the history of mankind has caused considerable anxiety among the masses about the security of their jobs. With the advent of artificial intelligence technologies such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard, which can perform a variety of tasks with a single text prompt, these fears have become even more profound. What's more worrying is that even the creators of these technologies, such as OpenAI's Sam Altman, have previously suggested that the job market is unlikely to stay the same as generative AI technology improves.