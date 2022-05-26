Can Apple bank on India to boost iPhone output?

Phone makers in India produce 300 to 350 million mobile phones every year, according to estimates from industry stakeholders and analysts. This includes all phone makers, though Apple and Samsung are the big two in terms of value. Over 100 million of the phones made in India are feature phones, which are both sold in India and exported. The main difference between Apple and Samsung, and others, is that their phones sell at higher prices and are hence more valuable. While Samsung is the largest in value terms, some expect Apple to become the largest manufacturer in value terms by the end of 2022.