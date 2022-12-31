Can Apple Watch predict stress? Study claims the device can do it accurately

Apple introduced the electrical heart rate sensor along with the ECG app with Apple Watch Series 4. The feature can record your heartbeat and rhythm, and then check the recording for atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular rhythm. At present, the feature is available on Series 5, Series 6, Series 7, Series 8 or Ultra along with the Apple Watch Series 4.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}