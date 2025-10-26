Can ChatGPT create music? OpenAI might have the answer in the future - Here's how

Can ChatGPT produce AI-powered music? OpenAI is reportedly developing a new artificial intelligence tool capable of generating music from text and audio prompts, according to a report by The Information. The technology could allow users to enhance existing videos with original soundtracks or add instrumental accompaniment, such as guitar, to pre-recorded vocals.

Details on the launch date remain unclear, and it is not known whether the service will be offered as a standalone product or integrated into existing OpenAI platforms, including ChatGPT and the video app Sora.

Collaboration with Juilliard Students The Information also revealed that OpenAI is working with students from the Juilliard School to annotate musical scores. These annotations are expected to provide valuable training data for the model, potentially improving the AI’s ability to understand and generate music in a more nuanced, human-like manner.

A Continuation of OpenAI’s Audio Experiments While OpenAI has experimented with generative music models in the past, these projects predate the launch of ChatGPT. In recent years, the company has primarily focused on audio models for text-to-speech and speech-to-text applications. OpenAI’s renewed interest in music generation signals an expansion of its creative AI efforts, joining other companies in the field such as Google and Suno, which have also developed generative music technologies.

Implications for Creators If successfully developed, the tool could provide musicians, video editors, and content creators with an innovative way to produce music without traditional instruments or complex software. It may also open up new opportunities for AI-assisted composition in professional and educational settings.

