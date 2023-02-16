Can ChatGPT recommend movies? A film buff put it to the test

Neeva, a private search engine designed by Sridhar Ramaswamy, the former lead of Google’s ad and commerce division, uses AI to summarize the results of a traditional list of blue links, fetching one final answer to your query. No more sifting through a pile of obscure websites just to find the difference between baking powder and baking soda. (Expect more of this: Microsoft announced last week it was integrating the tech behind ChatGPT into its search engine Bing.)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}