Can Elon Musk buy Twitter?

If he could pledge all the shares he owned as of the end of 2021, he would be able in theory to borrow about $43 billion—just about the value he has put on Twitter. (Because he owns 9% already, he would need to come up with about $39 billion to buy the rest.) But as of last August, according to securities filings, he had already pledged 88 million of those shares for personal loans. That could reduce his credit limit.

