Can GTA VI surpass Duke Nukem Forever’s world record for longest game development? Release pushed to Nov 2026

Grand Theft Auto VI fans will now have to wait even longer to get their hands on the next chapter in Rockstar Games’ acclaimed franchise, with the studio confirming the game will release on 19 November 2026. The announcement has reignited speculation about whether GTA VI could approach the record for the longest video game development, currently held by Duke Nukem Forever. According to Guinness World Records, that game took 14 years and 43 days from its official announcement on 28 April 1997 to its release on 10 June 2011, becoming a byword for prolonged development cycles in the gaming industry.

Why is GTA VI delayed? Rockstar Games shared the update via its official X account, acknowledging the disappointment for fans and explaining that the additional months would allow the team to ensure the game meets the “level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.” The studio has emphasised that this extended timeline is aimed at delivering a fully refined experience rather than rushing the release.

This marks the second significant delay for GTA VI. The game was initially revealed in December 2023, accompanied by a trailer and confirmation of a Fall 2025 release window. In May 2025, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar, announced the first delay, moving the launch to May 2026 to allow for further development and testing. Just six months later, the company confirmed a further postponement, pushing the release to November 2026.

Timeline of GTA VI delays December 2023 – GTA VI revealed; initial Fall 2025 release window confirmed.

2 May 2025 – First delay; launch moved to May 2026 for additional development.

6 November 2025 – Second delay; launch postponed to 19 November 2026 to allow extra polish.

