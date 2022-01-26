Will an Indian OS ever make it?

The thinking among the industry and governments across the world is that technology giants like Apple and Google wield too much control over the internet ecosystem as they own the operating systems that run on today’s smartphones and computers. According to most market estimates, Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android account for 99% of the world’s smartphone market. They also have Chrome OS and MacOS platforms, respectively, which run on computers. Control over these platforms gives them a degree of control on how apps are made, data flows, data sharing, and more. This control is also at the core of many anti-trust cases.