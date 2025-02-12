Apple has launched the Apple Health Study in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital to explore how technology can improve physical and mental health. The study uses Apple devices to monitor well-being and aims to overcome traditional barriers in medical research, ensuring user privacy.

Apple has announced the launch of its latest research initiative, the Apple Health Study, aimed at further understanding how technology can contribute to improving both physical and mental health. Conducted in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a leading research institution and major teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School, the study seeks to explore the interconnections between various aspects of health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Available through the Research app, the study will investigate how the iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and other technology can help monitor and predict changes in well-being. By leveraging the widespread use of Apple devices, the study is claimed to address traditional barriers in medical research, such as participant recruitment and data collection limitations.

Dr Calum MacRae, a cardiologist and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, expressed enthusiasm for the project. “We’ve only just begun to scratch the surface of how technology can improve our understanding of human health," he said. “We are excited to be part of the Apple Health Study, as it will continue to explore connections across different areas of health using technology that so many people carry with them every day." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This new longitudinal, virtual study will analyse a broad range of health factors, including cardiovascular health, mental well-being, sleep, metabolic health, mobility, cognition, respiratory function, and more. The research builds on previous Apple-led studies, such as the Apple Women’s Health Study, the Apple Hearing Study, and the Apple Heart and Movement Study, which collectively have enrolled over 350,000 participants across the United States.

Dr Sumbul Desai, Apple’s Vice President of Health, highlighted the significance of research in product innovation. “The valuable insights we’ve gained since launching the Research app have allowed us to bring innovative new tools to our users, including the Vitals app on Apple Watch and Walking Steadiness on iPhone," she said. “We’re thrilled to introduce the Apple Health Study, which will accelerate our understanding of health and technology across the human body, both physically and mentally."

Participation in the study is voluntary and open to U.S. residents who meet the eligibility criteria and complete the informed consent process. Through the Research app, participants can select which data they wish to share and can withdraw at any time. Apple has confirmed that it will not have access to any identifying information provided through the app, ensuring user privacy and security. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}