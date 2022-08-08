Can tech boost reading? Literacy tools come to classrooms

When K-12 students return to schools this fall and beyond, more could have access to tools powered by child-specific voice-recognition technology such as one created by Dublin-based SoapBox Labs. The company has been working on the technology since 2013, training it to pick up on the nuances, dialects and choppy nature of kid speech in ways traditional voice-command systems could misinterpret. In June it launched a new version to help assess whether young children can identify and pronounce letter names and sounds, which companies can now license to create reading products sold to schools.

