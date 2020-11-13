Can the new PS5 and Xbox help you get back in the game?

For those who grew up in the 1970s and ’80s, few thrills could match the feeling of sprinting across an arcade to your favorite machine, slipping a quarter through its slot and being blasted to a state of euphoria by the music that announced the game had begun. Systems like the original Nintendo, launched in 1985, helped us bring that feeling home, but over the decades, Americans who earned their videogame stripes thumping turtles and hopping lava pits have been left behind. As that generation juggled work and family, there was no time to grasp sophisticated gaming mechanics or fattened, ever-more-complex controllers, much less to plod your way through campaigns that took weeks rather than hours to complete.