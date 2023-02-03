Can you flirt better than artificial intelligence?

“Let’s say you meet in person and then they’re nothing like that. To me, that would be, one, a waste of my time, and two, that’s not who I was interested in over the phone," she said in an interview. Moreover, she said, the app’s suggestions seemed more tailored for heterosexual men than for women. “A lot of the responses were like, ‘You’re looking beautiful,’" she said.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}