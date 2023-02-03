Can you flirt better than artificial intelligence?
New AI-driven tools are meant to help singles cut the small talk and get on more dates. Will they change the game, or turn people off?
Last year, Anthony Riera, a 29-year-old software engineer, set up an AI model to converse with roughly 35 of his matches on Tinder.
“Sometimes, the AI was pretty dumb. Half the time it was completely lost," he said. “But sometimes, it works really, really well."
One of the conversations led to a woman asking him out, Mr. Riera said—an invitation he declined. In a YouTube video he posted last fall, he said his endeavor had been a social experiment and shared snippets of his chats. (In multiple instances, the AI kicked things off by asking, “Are we, like, married now?") Mr. Riera also made his code publicly available for people to test out as they look for ways to invigorate small-talky chats that are often nonstarters.
“No one likes a ‘hey,’" said Jordana Abraham, the 33-year-old co-founder of Betches Media. “It’s like a generic cover letter that’s not specific to your company. It’s like, do you even care?"
As a host of the Betches dating podcast “U Up?," Ms. Abraham’s team fields a large volume of messages every week from listeners seeking relationship advice. Many people, she said, are trying to figure out how to land dates. Actually making the plans—moving off the app and into the real world—“can feel like the most tiresome part of dating," she said.
Dating apps have added new features over the years to help. Conversational crutches, such as chat-catalyzing text prompts and questions, come standard on some. But coders and entrepreneurs now think artificial intelligence and chatbots could be the next frontier of dating apps—and they’re putting their hypothesis to the test.
Outside their full-time tech jobs, data scientists Dmitri Mirakyan, 28, and Jeffrey Li, 30, built an “AI-generated flirting support" tool called YourMove AI. It provides people with “flirty," “funny" and “formal" messages or responses based on information or screenshots provided by a user.
Mr. Mirakyan said YourMove AI is meant to energize early conversations, which can feel dull and uninspiring. “It’s kind of emotionally exhausting because it’s never that interesting," he said. “I’m not particularly good at flirting. In some ways, it feels like I’m just colorblind—there are signals that other people are sending to each other that I just don’t see."
The tool recommends opening lines and replies for in-app conversations. A query for a “flirty intro message" on YourMove AI suggests as an opener: “Hey there. I couldn’t help but notice you from across the room and wanted to come say hi. Can I buy you a drink?" The developers said the messages are a starting point and that most people make adjustments before hitting send.
A startup called Keys AI has raised $3 million from investors, pitching itself as an aid for singles who may want to form connections but struggle to find the right words.
By downloading the iOS app, Keys users can install a keyboard on their phone which can be used much like the Emoji keyboard. Users must first agree to give Keys “full access" to their phone’s keyboard. From there, they can select messages intended for common scenarios—starting a conversation, rescheduling a date, breaking up with someone—or upload screenshots of conversations, for which Keys will suggest responses.
The recommendations can read like a grab-bag of pick-up lines. Flirty openers, which the keyboard generates for free, include: “Based on your profile you’re very attractive. I’m not sure if that’s a very good thing or a very bad thing," and “Rate yourself: On a scale of 1 to My Pillow CEO, how good a cuddler are you?"
“It’s about having the words to share to elicit intimacy, through either humor, or emotions, or stories," said Keys co-founder and CEO Taylor Margot, 36. “If you can’t do that, you are not going to have success dating online."
More advanced scenarios, such as breakup lines, are part of Keys’s premium subscription, which costs $14.99 a month, or $44.99 for six months, and also includes a human dating coach.
All of the tools rely on an artificial intelligence model from Open AI, the research laboratory behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT.
Cassie Meschke, 21, learned about the company when one of its representatives reached out asking her to do a sponsored post on TikTok, where she has more than 16,000 followers. She obliged.
“I guess it would be helpful if you have no game, but like, it’s creepy," she said of AI-powered flirting in the TikTok video, which she shared in December. She was one of several TikTok personalities Keys approached, Mr. Margot said.
A student in Tampa, Fla., Ms. Meschke declined to say how much she was paid for the post. She said that using an app like Keys seemed like a version of a catfishing to her and could result in a disappointing first date.
“Let’s say you meet in person and then they’re nothing like that. To me, that would be, one, a waste of my time, and two, that’s not who I was interested in over the phone," she said in an interview. Moreover, she said, the app’s suggestions seemed more tailored for heterosexual men than for women. “A lot of the responses were like, ‘You’re looking beautiful,’" she said.
Mr. Margot acknowledged the shortcomings of AI in this context. “Large language models like GPT-3 are far from perfect," he said. “We didn’t create the issue, but I believe we have a responsibility to try to fix it."
Though for centuries suitors relied on Cyrano types to find the right words, there is more unease with romantic help coming from computer software. Mr. Margot said people’s perceptions of AI are evolving. “Under modern norms, I can see how somebody might find it creepy," he said. “But what I think is more important is asking, ‘Can we help a larger number of people more quickly communicate better and find connection?’"
Ms. Meschke, who uses Hinge, estimates that only one-fourth of her matches actually result in conversations.
Helen Fisher, a biological anthropologist who has been a scientific adviser to Match.com for 17 years, said she sees these tools as a new attempt to solve an age-old problem. “For eternity, people have worried about what to say," she said. “I just don’t feel in the long run any kind of artificial booster is going to last long enough to get you walking down the aisle with someone."
“Once you meet," she added, “your brain is going to behave the way it always has."