Can you guess Wordle 353 word of the day for June 7? Check hints, answer here

As far as the hints are concerned Wordle 353 word of the day is a noun and the Wordle answer today has a repeating vowel and it is something fluid
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Wordle is back on a Tuesday with a new puzzle for the word game lovers. Today's word is an easy one for a change, after several days of tricky word puzzles. As far as the hints are concerned Wordle 353 word of the day is a noun and the Wordle answer today only has a repeating vowel and it is something fluid.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Wordle is back on a Tuesday with a new puzzle for the word game lovers. Today's word is an easy one for a change, after several days of tricky word puzzles. As far as the hints are concerned Wordle 353 word of the day is a noun and the Wordle answer today only has a repeating vowel and it is something fluid.
Now, for the word game veterans who have been playing this game for quite sometime, this one would be an easy one to spot. But for those who are still having trouble finding today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.
Now, for the word game veterans who have been playing this game for quite sometime, this one would be an easy one to spot. But for those who are still having trouble finding today's answer, you have landed on the right page for clues, hints and solution.
Developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this particular word game is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
It is interesting to note that Wordle players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Biggest hint: Wordle 353 word of the day has one vowel in it which gets repeated
Wordle 353 answer for June 7:
Wordle 353 word of the day for June 7 is ‘FLOOD’. It refers to an overflow of a large amount of water beyond its normal limits, especially over what is normally dry land. But interestingly, it also means to arrive in overwhelming amounts or quantities.