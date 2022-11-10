Can you leave Twitter and still get Twitter? I tried Mastodon6 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 06:22 PM IST
As Elon Musk takes over Twitter, many are checking out this alternative. It could be the future of social media—if you can figure it out
As Elon Musk takes over Twitter, many are checking out this alternative. It could be the future of social media—if you can figure it out
My posts have been popping this week. So many likes and replies—especially the one about dogs vs. cats. (Dogs, duh.) Yet all the while, I kept thinking about the one man who controls my fate on this social network.