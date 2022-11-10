Can you leave Twitter and still get Twitter? I tried Mastodon

Each server is itself a community, but it’s also part of the larger Mastodon platform, which now has almost 1.2 million active users total, and no ads. Like Twitter, you can see posts from all over, but unlike Twitter, individual servers can keep to themselves—or get blocked by others. And if you don’t like the house rules or technical performance of your server, you can up and leave it for another whenever you want, and still keep your followers.

