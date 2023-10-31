Canada bans WeChat, Kaspersky applications on government devices: ‘Unacceptable level of risk’
The ban on WeChat and Kaspersky was made to ensure the security of government networks and data, according to Canada's Treasury Board. The applications will be removed from government-issued devices and users will be blocked from downloading them in the future.
Canada on Monday banned Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices due to privacy and security risks, but said government information had not been compromised.
