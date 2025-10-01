XAI CEO Elon Musk has urged parents to cancel their Netflix subscription for the health of children. The warning by Musk comes in reply to a social media post which implied that the streaming giant is pushing ‘transgender woke agenda’ with some of its offerings.

​“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids” Musk wrote in a post.

​Notably, Musk has openly campaigned against ‘Wokism’ in the last few years and stated his opposition to what he calls ‘woke mind virus’.

​“The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters” Musk had said in a post in 2022 (shortly after taking over Twitter that was later renamed to X).

​The opposition to woke ideology has also led to Musk publicly criticizing the Wikipedia Foundation for what he calls the encyclopedia's left-leaning bias. The billionaire earlier in the week also said that xAI is developing a Wikipedia alternative powered by its Grok AI chatbot called ‘Grokipedia’.

​Musk has also earlier questioned if the training of AI chatbots trained by ‘politically correct’ individuals is leading to a ‘woke, nihilist philosophy’ that influences their responses.

​In fact, creating a truly unfiltered or what Musk calls it ‘a maximum truth-seeking AI’ was one of the goals behind the creation of Grok.

​However, it remains to be seen if an AI system can truly have no bias from the data they are trained on. Grok, for instance, has been accused of having left-leaning and later on conservative biases in this year alone.

​For instance, the chatbot named Musk along with his then boss US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in response to a question on “Who are the 3 people doing most harm to America right now?”