XAI CEO Elon Musk has urged parents to cancel their Netflix subscription for the health of children. The warning by Musk comes in reply to a social media post which implied that the streaming giant is pushing ‘transgender woke agenda’ with some of its offerings.
“Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids” Musk wrote in a post.
Notably, Musk has openly campaigned against ‘Wokism’ in the last few years and stated his opposition to what he calls ‘woke mind virus’.
“The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters” Musk had said in a post in 2022 (shortly after taking over Twitter that was later renamed to X).
The opposition to woke ideology has also led to Musk publicly criticizing the Wikipedia Foundation for what he calls the encyclopedia's left-leaning bias. The billionaire earlier in the week also said that xAI is developing a Wikipedia alternative powered by its Grok AI chatbot called ‘Grokipedia’.
Musk has also earlier questioned if the training of AI chatbots trained by ‘politically correct’ individuals is leading to a ‘woke, nihilist philosophy’ that influences their responses.
In fact, creating a truly unfiltered or what Musk calls it ‘a maximum truth-seeking AI’ was one of the goals behind the creation of Grok.
However, it remains to be seen if an AI system can truly have no bias from the data they are trained on. Grok, for instance, has been accused of having left-leaning and later on conservative biases in this year alone.
For instance, the chatbot named Musk along with his then boss US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in response to a question on “Who are the 3 people doing most harm to America right now?”
Later on, xAI seemed to have tilted the balance in the other direction as the chatbot started looking for Elon Musk's views on a topic before answering some politically charged questions. Grok also went on a Hitler worship phase where it started spewing anti-Semitic hate online. xAI had to publicly apologize for the chatbot's behaviour while blaming the issue on a ‘deprecated code’.