Can’t afford to say we’ll see what breaks, then fix it: Nadella on tech privacy

Lastly, Nadella said he looks forward to a world where laws around privacy, security etc. exist, just like there are laws for food and drug safety. “Hopefully there will be a global norm around. That’s one thing I would hope for. That we don’t fragment, that we are able to bring together a set of global rules that will allow all of us to both comply and make sure that what we build is safe to use," he said.

