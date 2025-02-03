Can't Wait for Pixel 9a? Check these alternatives from OnePlus, Vivo, and more

Here are some of the top mobile phones you can buy right now if you don’t want to wait for the Pixel 9a.

Google's Pixel 9a, according to reports, is set to be Google's next A-series device. It will be the successor to the current Pixel 8a, which debuted last year, featuring the Tensor G3 chipset. As per reports, the Pixel 9a will be equipped with the Tensor G4 chipset, the same as the Pixel 9 series, which includes the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. It could be unveiled in the first half of this year, and the overall experience is likely to be similar to the Pixel 9. That said, if you're tired of waiting for the Pixel 9a, let us tell you about a few alternatives you can get right now instead.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Even if you're in the market for a camera-centric phone, the Xiaomi 14 Civi offers a camera setup driven by Leica. It features a triple-camera setup, including a 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP main camera, and a variety of focal lengths (25mm, 50mm, 35mm, and 90mm), along with support for Leica's signature looks. The performance is also top-notch, thanks to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

OnePlus 13R The OnePlus 13R offers a much improved experience compared to the OnePlus 12R, thanks to the addition of a telephoto lens. Now, it includes a 2X telephoto lens alongside a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. The phone also features a 1.5K flat display, which is more practical than before. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it is on par with flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Vivo V40 Pro The Vivo V40 Pro is another phone priced under ₹50,000 that offers a camera-first experience. It comes with a triple-camera setup powered by Sony, including a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP portrait lens. It also gets a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, and its performance is strong, thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S24 The Samsung Galaxy S24 has seen its price drop and is now available for around ₹55,000, which might be similar to the price we expect the Pixel 9a to retail for, as the Pixel 8a launched at ₹54,000. The Galaxy S24 is an excellent phone for this price, especially with its versatile camera setup, consisting of a 3X optical telephoto lens, a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Its 6.2-inch display is also one of the best at this price point, making it an ideal option for those looking for a compact phone with a great camera setup.