Carl Pei explains why he is ‘bullish’ on India amid China slowdown: ‘Biggest smartphone market for…’
Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, emphasizes India's significance as the largest market for their smartphones amid slowing growth in China. He points out the lack of competition in differentiation and discusses the challenges of establishing manufacturing facilities in India.
Nothing CEO Carl Pei has once again expressed his appreciation for India, stating that he is highly optimistic about the country's potential as growth in China slows down. Pei also highlighted Nothing's rapid expansion in the Indian market and discussed the challenges of establishing local manufacturing in the country.