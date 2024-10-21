Carl Pei reflects on dropping out of business school, says, ‘Trust your instincts!’
In a recent LinkedIn post, Nothing's CEO Carl Pei discussed his departure from the Stockholm School of Economics, urging others to trust their instincts. He believes success comes from challenging norms and creating one's own path, rather than strictly following established routes.
Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently shared an insightful reflection on LinkedIn regarding his decision to leave the prestigious Stockholm School of Economics. In a candid post, Pei revealed that in 2011, he opted to abandon the traditional academic route, feeling that the curriculum was too focused on outdated methodologies and failing to cultivate the global business leaders of tomorrow (spotted by Business Today).