Carl Pei's new venture 'Nothing' now open to community investment

Nothing , a London based consumer technology company, announced today that they will open up for its community to invest in the company through a community equity funding round. Nothing will allow its community to invest a total of $1.5 million at the same valuation as their Series A funding with GV (formerly Google Ventures).

“We want our community to be part of our journey from the very start and play an active role in it." said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “As part of this process, we’ll also be electing a community member to our board of directors, so that we’re always kept in check, and reminded of what users want."

Following this community funding round, investors will have access to Nothing’s private community through which, the company claims they will get exclusive benefits and insights into the company. From there, the company also plans to elect a community board member to represent the community in board meetings. More details will be shared once the campaign goes live.

Pre-registrations to the financing will open on 16 February at 10AM GMT (3:30PM IST), and the campaign will go live on 2 March at 10AM GMT (3:30PM IST).

Nothing is privately held and venture-funded by GV (formerly Google Ventures). Other investors include; Tony Fadell (Principal at Future Shape & Inventor of the iPod), Casey Neistat (YouTube personality and Co-founder of Beme), Kevin Lin (Co-founder of Twitch) and Steve Huffman (Co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

