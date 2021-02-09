Carl Pei’s new venture Nothing raises $15 million in Series A funding round

Carl Pei’s new venture Nothing raises $15 million in Series A funding round1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 06:55 PM IST
With the new funding, the company plans to expand its team and operations, further invest in R&D, as well as launch its community and first products in the coming months
Nothing, a new London based consumer technology company, announced today that it has raised $15 million in a Series A round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures).
With the new funding, the company plans to expand its team and operations, further invest in R&D, as well as launch its community and first products in the coming months.
Google reveals tips for parents to provide safe online experience for children2 min read . 06:14 PM IST
iOS 14.5 update: New features coming to iPhone users1 min read . 04:30 PM IST
WhatsApp starts rolling out new Mute Video feature to beta testers: Details here1 min read . 08 Feb 2021
Twitter responds to government’s request to remove 1,178 accounts1 min read . 08 Feb 2021
“We are grateful to have a venture capital firm of this caliber help in building Nothing together with us," said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-founder of Nothing. “We plan to aggressively grow the company, in particular, our R&D and design capabilities, to realize our mission of removing barriers between people and technology."
“Carl Pei is a seasoned entrepreneur with marketing, hardware, and distribution experience that is key to bringing new devices to market," said Tom Hulme, General Partner at GV. “His vision for smart devices is compelling, and we have high confidence that with Carl’s global mindset, the Nothing team will have a meaningful impact on the market for consumer technology."
The new round takes the total amount of financing Nothing has raised to over $22 million. Previous investors include notable tech leaders and investors such as Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, Steve Huffman, Kunal Shah.
Nothing also plans to open up for its community and the general public to invest as part of its Series A round. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.