Cat people are loving a new videogame. So are their cats
‘Stray,’ a videogame starring a lost orange tabby, has built a devoted fan base—of felines—since its release; ‘the little one meowed back’
Katie Hampton’s two cats, Oliver and Yahzee, have a new favorite spot in her Los Angeles home. It’s the shelf right below her TV, and above her PlayStation 4, where they have the best view of her playing the indie videogame “Stray."