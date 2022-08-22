Cat people are loving a new videogame. So are their cats
‘Stray,’ a videogame starring a lost orange tabby, has built a devoted fan base—of felines—since its release; ‘the little one meowed back’
Katie Hampton’s two cats, Oliver and Yahzee, have a new favorite spot in her Los Angeles home. It’s the shelf right below her TV, and above her PlayStation 4, where they have the best view of her playing the indie videogame “Stray."
Released in July, “Stray" drops players into a desolate dystopian city, which they must navigate as a lost orange tabby who has been separated from its pack. The game’s hero isn’t your average animated cat; it scratches and yawns with striking feline fidelity.
Oliver and Yahzee, Ms. Hampton says, are convinced it’s one of their own.
“It’s like they want to interact with the cat. They kept touching the screen," says Ms. Hampton, a 35-year-old creative producer for a digital media company. “The little one meowed back, which was really cute."
Social media has ballooned with videos of players’ pets who seem enthralled by “Stray." Cats swipe at the television as if they’re trying to grab a pawful of digital fur. Others cement themselves on a couch, coiled and springy, ready to pounce and play if that tabby ever emerges from the screen.
In one clip, a Labrador bounds from one side of the living room to the other, hounding down a feline avatar that possesses no fear of dogs. The dynamic has become so common that a Twitter account called @CatsWatchStray has started to collect the footage. It has over 37,000 followers.
Clare Fenelon, a 22-year-old physical therapist technician in Washington, D.C., says her cat Cricket parks herself right in front of the screen whenever “Stray" is on. “I can’t see the TV when I’m trying to play," Ms. Fenelon says.
Cricket and Ms. Fenelon have a roommate-like relationship, she says. They may live in the same house, but most of the time they’re preoccupied with their individual priorities. “Stray" has brought them together—each of them, in their own way, wants to see what happens next.
“Most of the time my cat pretends like she’s cooler than us and doesn’t want to hang out with me. But with ‘Stray,’ she was interested in what I was doing," Ms. Fenelon says. “It definitely felt like a deeper bonding experience. She kept looking at me like, ‘What is this? You’ve got this cat trapped in your TV.’ "
The game’s publisher, Hollywood, Calif.-based Annapurna Interactive, declined to disclose sales figures.
Cats aren’t the only ones enjoying screen time these days. People are leaving the house more and some pets aren’t pleased. Dog owners are trying all kinds of things to keep their pups occupied—from robotic vacuums to “Judge Judy" on TV.
In the “Stray" story, humans have disappeared from earth, and it is up to the tabby to figure out where they’ve gone. The game presents the titular tabby as tender, thoughtful and wholly capable of love. You won’t find many moments of felines’ darker proclivities—the stray is never plucking birds out of the sky or decapitating rodents. (Though it does occasionally claw up some furniture.)
The company supplied the Nebraska Humane Society with copies of the game in a charity drive. For a $5 donation, people were entered into a raffle to win a copy of the game, which costs $29.99.
Brendan Gepson, the humane society’s social-media director, says the effort has raised close to $12,000. He believes “Stray" has served as something of a coming-out party for cat people.
“A lot of media shows cats to be just an animal you live with, but the cat in the game is kind of its own person. It has a lot of personality," he says. “It sounds weird to say, but I think the game makes people feel differently about their cats."
“I think it’s a big moment for cat people," says Jason Danzelman, a 34-year-old musician from London, “People think that cats are aloof and standoffish. But I’ve had affectionate cats." He shared a video of one of his family’s cats playing with the game on social media. When the virtual cat disappeared from the screen, the real-life feline darted its head below the television to see where it went.
“She just jumped up in front of the TV," says Mr. Danzelman. “She was like, ‘Who is this? Who is this handsome boy?’ "
Chris Nievas, 35, who works in the automobile industry in Toronto, has always been more of a dog person. He currently has two. He tried the game out of curiosity.
“I never really thought about how, in an apocalypse, cats would still kind of thrive, where dogs are so dependent on people all the time. Cats are resilient," he says. “I warmed up to the cat really quickly. By the time the intro scene was done I was like, ‘They did a really good job with the cat.’ "
Mr. Nievas is open to the idea of someday owning a cat, but worries how his pups would react. Whenever he plays “Stray," his Akita, named Pearl, starts barking at the screen.
“I can barely play the game for 10 minutes without her getting excited," he says.
Richard Kirschner, a cat behaviorist known to viewers of the Animal Planet series “My Cat From Hell" as Jackson Galaxy, recently uploaded a YouTube video in which he played through the first hour of “Stray."
“The lesson learned is that cats can have fun anywhere," he says, after the tabby in the game nonchalantly knocked a bucket off a rooftop. Mr. Kirschner notes many people playing “Stray" tend to land on the younger end of the cat-loving spectrum. “That breaks the stereotype of the crazy cat lady."
Ms. Hampton beat “Stray," but she already has plans to play it again. It’s a chance to spot the details she missed the first time around—and to keep hanging out with Yahzee and Oliver.
“It’s a game that I definitely enjoy playing," she says. “But I love playing it with my cats."