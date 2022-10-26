CCI imposes 936.44 Crore fine on Google: This is Google's response

Second penalty in a month

This is the second fine imposed by India’s competition watchdog this month on Google. Earlier, Google was fined $162 million or ₹1,337.76 crore by the CCI for anticompetitive practices related to Android. In a probe conducted by the CCI, Google was found abusing its commanding position in the local smartphone market. After examination, it was found that “Google has perpetuated its dominant position in the online search market resulting in denial of market access for competing search apps in contravention of Section 4(2)(c) of the Act. Google has leveraged its dominant position in Play Store to protect its dominant position in online general search in contravention of Section 4(2)(e) of the Act."