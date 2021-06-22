CCI orders investigation into Google for antitrust practices with AndroidTV

According to a competition law expert from a top law firm in India, who requested anonymity, the DG is the fact-finding body of the CCI, which will now investigate the matter in detail and come up with a report on whether there is a contravention of India’s antitrust law. The CCI then seeks responses from the involved parties, which are taken into consideration before coming to a final decision. “Until it comes up with the final decision, there’s nothing else that has any sort of finality," the lawyer added.

