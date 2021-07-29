CCI stepping up vigil on digital economy: Chairman

Gupta said that markets in India are “ripe" with examples of single players or duopolies who hold most of the market share. “Even if these platforms do not exhibit all the characteristics of an essential facility, the essentiality of such platforms cannot be ignored. An entire, multi actor ecosystem of sellers, consumers, advertising and application developers depend on them for survival. The relationship of multiple actors in the ecosystem with these platforms has been increasingly raising competition concerns," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}