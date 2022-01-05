CCI to complete investigation into Google billing policies in 60 days

The Android maker isn’t the only company facing such an investigation either. The CCI also ordered a probe into Apple’s billing policies on January 1, after a complaint was filed in September 2021 by a little-known non-profit called Together We Fight Society. Both Apple and Google require app developers to use their built-in payments tools in order to sell apps and services through the Play Store and App Store, respectively. In turn, developers have to pay commissions to these companies for these sales.