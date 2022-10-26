CCI’s fines may not impact Google’s near-term revenue3 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2022, 10:15 PM IST
- Three-fourths of the tech giant’s India revenue comes from cloud and IT infra services
NEW DELHI : The fines imposed by Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Google for abusing its dominance in the online markets may not impact the tech major ’s near-term prospects, considering that three-fourths of its overall revenue in India comes from cloud and IT infrastructure services, and from digital advertising.