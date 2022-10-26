CCI’s fines may not impact Google’s near-term revenue

On 20 October, the anticompetitive watchdog imposed a fine of ₹1,337.6 crore on Google, accusing it of abusing its dominant position in the market for Android devices through pre-installed apps and services. Five days later, CII imposed another penalty of ₹936 crore, stating that the company was involved in anticompetitive activities, forcing application developers to either use its own payment tools, or pay a hefty service usage fee to Google even if they paid using other payment methods on Play Store.