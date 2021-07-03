Popular mythological universe of Witcher is expanding and this time it is entering the domain of small screens. The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be an augmented reality game much like the popular Pokemon-Go. The new game that was first announced in August last year, will be launched on 21 July, 2021.

Through a tweet, The Witcher's official Twitter handle stated, "Sharpen your swords and charge your smartphones — the worldwide premiere of @TheWitcherMS for iOS and Android is coming July 21st!"

The game is also open for pre-registration on Android's Google Play Store. Interested players can click on this link to pre-register. Those who pre-register for the game will get access to a special sword that gives extra experience for each monster kill.

The announcement was made by CD Projekt Red on Friday. It will be available for free on both Android and iOS.

The announcement comes a week before WitcherCon, a celebration of the franchise hosted by CD Projekt Red and Netflix, which streams the hit TV series.

The developers of the game claim that 'The Witcher: Monster Slayer', users will explore the world around them and fight menacing virtual monsters in AR. Users will also go on "story-driven quests that propel you through epic adventures inspired by the Witcher series, taking you deep into the heart of what it means to be an elite monster slayer."

The players will be able to track monsters, learn their habits, and prepare for battle. There will be a range of weapons and armor, and brew powerful witcher potions to gain the upper hand before a battle.

As the player gains experience and takes on more dangerous foes, they will need to improve their skills, gear, and tactics.

Real-time weather conditions, time of day will be used to hunt monsters living around the player.

